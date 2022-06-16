LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 275,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 194.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSIXF traded up $9.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.71. 7,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145. LifeWorks has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSIXF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on LifeWorks from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on LifeWorks from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on LifeWorks from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

