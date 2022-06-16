Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. Invests $132.27 Million in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,746,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,266,000. Aurora Innovation makes up approximately 88.8% of Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. owned 1.83% of Aurora Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,900,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,878,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

NASDAQ:AUR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 61,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.