loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Sells $166,756.80 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $166,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,020,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.89 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $589.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LDI. Piper Sandler cut shares of loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.