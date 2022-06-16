Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $989.40

Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 989.40 ($12.01) and traded as low as GBX 970 ($11.77). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 977 ($11.86), with a volume of 8,383 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,001.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 989.29. The stock has a market cap of £290.14 million and a PE ratio of 29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers personal storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with warehouse space for office furniture, pallets, archives, boxes, eBay, and online retailer stock; and insurance services.

