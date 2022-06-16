Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 563,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of LYSCF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 141,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,104. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

