Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Up 60.3% in May

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MFD opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

