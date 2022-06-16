Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. Sells 11,700 Shares

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$140,965.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,825,140 shares in the company, valued at C$106,327,934.26.
Mill Road Capital III, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 3,900 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$49,947.69.
- On Monday, April 18th, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 64,600 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.58, for a total value of C$812,616.32.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 500 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total value of C$6,175.00.
TSE MDI opened at C$10.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$881.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.19 and a 1-year high of C$12.86.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.
