Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. Sells 11,700 Shares

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$140,965.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,825,140 shares in the company, valued at C$106,327,934.26.

Mill Road Capital III, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 3,900 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$49,947.69.

On Monday, April 18th, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 64,600 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.58, for a total value of C$812,616.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 500 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total value of C$6,175.00.

TSE MDI opened at C$10.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$881.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.19 and a 1-year high of C$12.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDI shares. Laurentian raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.