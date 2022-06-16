MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.25. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

