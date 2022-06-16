Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Manhattan Associates worth $24,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,415,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 549.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 139,851 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,985,000 after buying an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 172,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after buying an additional 122,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,204.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 115,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $113.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.90. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

