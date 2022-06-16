MAP Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $15.43 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.43 million and $209,545.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,094.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.81 or 0.33587303 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00422914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00084495 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012051 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

