Maple (MPL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.57 Million

Maple (MPL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $16.67 or 0.00079370 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $73.66 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 43% lower against the dollar.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

