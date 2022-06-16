Mark Robert Patterson Buys 15,000 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Robert Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Mark Robert Patterson acquired 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mark Robert Patterson acquired 7,000 shares of HomeStreet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $270,060.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of HomeStreet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $789,200.00.

Shares of HMST traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 188,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $640.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMST. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

