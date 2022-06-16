Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Short Interest Update

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:MKFG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 1,358,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. Markforged has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.89 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. Research analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKFG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

