Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 1,091 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 536.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica stock traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.00. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.47 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.