Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of Amdocs worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.18.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

