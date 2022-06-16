Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 247 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.77. 64,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

