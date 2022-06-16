Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.10 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.23% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145,739 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.81. 6,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,828. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $483,983.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.