Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,217,000 after buying an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,550,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 138.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.63. 33,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,018. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLM. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

