Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV traded down $6.16 on Thursday, hitting $195.97. 17,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,185. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $195.57 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

