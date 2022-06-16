Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 3.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $24,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.11. 813,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,136,741. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

