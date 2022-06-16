Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 3,332 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.20. 23,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,674. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

