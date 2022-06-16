Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,712,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 331,455 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.69% of Mastercard worth $23,611,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $16.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $308.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,008. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $299.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.