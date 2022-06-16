Matrix AI Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $42,473.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

