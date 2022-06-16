Matryx (MTX) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Matryx (MTX) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Matryx has a total market cap of $79,260.10 and $19.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matryx coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Matryx has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Matryx Profile

Matryx (MTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

