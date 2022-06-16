Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,621 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Matson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Matson by 5,981.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Matson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Matson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matson stock traded down $5.14 on Thursday, hitting $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,721. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.20.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

