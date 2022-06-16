Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) versus Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Alset EHome International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million 15.69 -$3.42 million ($0.16) -62.50 Alset EHome International $19.80 million 1.79 -$103.32 million N/A N/A

Maui Land & Pineapple has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alset EHome International.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -24.57% -13.26% -7.89% Alset EHome International -641.44% -66.57% -62.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 64.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and Alset EHome International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats Alset EHome International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui. This segment also provides licensed general brokerage services for properties in the Kapalua Resort and surrounding areas. The Leasing segment leases commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also operates ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private non-equity club program that provides its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. The company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Alset EHome International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

