Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Shares Down 5.7%

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 357,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 285,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.70 million and a P/E ratio of -6.69.
About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)
Recommended Stories
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.