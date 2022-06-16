MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $23.80 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 4.8% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded down $34.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $431.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

