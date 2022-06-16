MayTech Global Investments LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $33,484,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.88. 120,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,413. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

