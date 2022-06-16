McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.95. The stock had a trading volume of 43,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.95 and its 200 day moving average is $250.38. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.