mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the May 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MECVF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MECVF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.