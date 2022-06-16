Medicalchain Trading 17.2% Lower This Week (MTN)

Medicalchain (MTN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Medicalchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a market cap of $505,606.32 and $3,845.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Medicalchain has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 494.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,070.48 or 0.47252116 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00407794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00082215 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain launched on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

