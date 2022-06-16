Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 155,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus in the second quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Medigus in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medigus during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 69,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,694. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Medigus has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

