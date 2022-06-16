Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,748 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Medtronic worth $104,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.25. 137,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,719. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.69 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.04.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.