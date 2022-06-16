Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in May

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,617,700 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 3,628,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26,177.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHSDF. New Street Research upgraded Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $$2.77 during midday trading on Thursday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation, operation, and maintenance of cable television, internet, and telephone signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as digital fixed telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

