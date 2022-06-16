Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

MRK stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,062,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

