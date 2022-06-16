Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $51.77. 293,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $262,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

