Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.
Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $51.77. 293,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $262,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
