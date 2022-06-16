Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.06 and last traded at $52.12. Approximately 8,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 289,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.
MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.
The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
