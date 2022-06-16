Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.06 and last traded at $52.12. Approximately 8,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 289,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

