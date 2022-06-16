Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

MEI stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.87. 22,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.14. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

