Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Metsä Board Oyj stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Metsä Board Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75.
Metsä Board Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metsä Board Oyj (MTSAF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Metsä Board Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsä Board Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.