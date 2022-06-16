Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Metsä Board Oyj stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Metsä Board Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75.

Metsä Board Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metsä Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service, and graphical packaging applications.

