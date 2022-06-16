MIB Coin (MIB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.00

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $203,641.70 and approximately $10.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000803 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 440,398,367 coins and its circulating supply is 163,096,439 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.