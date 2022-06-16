Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives $354.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $354.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $251.76 on Thursday. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.62 and its 200 day moving average is $296.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

