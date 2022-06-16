Mina Reaches One Day Volume of $34.91 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002931 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $342.18 million and $34.91 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 494.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,070.48 or 0.47252116 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00407794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00082215 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012087 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 547,874,867 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

