MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE MNSO opened at $6.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.79. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $24.68.
MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.29 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.
MINISO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
