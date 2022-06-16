Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of C$10.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.
Mint Company Profile (CVE:MIT)
Featured Articles
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.