Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of payroll cards and related activities to government authorities.

