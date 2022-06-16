Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.02. 122,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481,125. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.