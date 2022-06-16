Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.02

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 105071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.
Several research firms recently commented on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 2,072 ($25.15) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,886.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
