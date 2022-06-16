MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $420.38.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $17.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.38. 38,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,730. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 78.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.