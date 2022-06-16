Morgan Stanley Trims DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price to $90.75

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley to $90.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom from $133.75 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Shares of DXCM opened at $71.51 on Monday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,009 shares of company stock worth $1,686,367 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 6.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,529,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $836,491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,034 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

