Morgan Stanley Trims Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price to $21.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHLS. Truist Financial upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 379.60 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.